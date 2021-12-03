Airline HS administration sends message to parents after social media threat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Airline High School parents got a message Friday from the school, urging them to talk to their kids after a social media post alluding to a threat raised concerns.

Airline principal Justin James sent a message to parents outlining steps they should take if someone is to have a safety concern.

Dear parents, We want to respond to concerns regarding a social media post by a student alluding to a school shooting at Airline. Afterschool administration was alerted to the post, law enforcement took immediate action and quickly determined the claimnot to be credible. Remember, if you or your child see or hear something, we want to know about it. If there is a concern during school hours,please contact school administration or one of our School Resource Officers. After hours, call 911. Please also encourageyour child not to use social media as a forum to share these concerns. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we can assure you that we take any threat we aremade aware of seriously. Justin James, Principal

