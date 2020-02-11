Airport hangar owners protest against new lease agreement

Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of airport hangar tenants took a walk in the rain today in protest to a new lease agreement with Shreveport Airport Authority.

They say they are in essence handing over their properties to the city and airport authority.

While the airport authority says it is simply working to stay in compliance with FAA regulations.

Hangar tenants at the Shreveport regional and downtown airports are sticking together in protesting against a new lease agreement.

“The day you sign the new lease your hangar is property of the airport,” said Bill Underhill, a representative for hangar owners.

Hangar owners walked in the rain to hand over their new ground lease applications, with a letter of protest attached.

“The new lease is being forced on all of us, without negotiation, without our participation, and without our accent,” said Jim Graves, president of the Shreveport Airport Hangar Owner Association.

According to a letter sent by the property management administrator Stephen Price, the deadline to submit a new ground lease application was Monday, February tenth.

“We’re quite honored they are here today, to drop these off in person. So hopefully this is the first step in a process to resolve a long-standing issue between the airports and the tenants,” said Wade Davis, director of airports.

Even though the tenants submitted their applications, they still have plenty of concerns.

“The thing was booming, every time you turn around somebody, nothing has been built since then and hangars are for sale all over the place but no one wants to buy it,” said Dave Fortuna, hangar owner.

And they say they’ve lost the money they invested in their hangars.

“Someone with a 100,000 dollar hangar would now have a hangar worth 40,000 but even that is an overstatement because no one has been able to sell their hangars since this began,” said Graves.

They plan to attend the next airport authority board meeting on February 20.

