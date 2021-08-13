Alabama-based infrastructure company to propose private toll bridge over Red River between Caddo, Bossier

CADDO-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Alabama-based infrastructure company wants to build a privately funded road and toll bridge connecting Caddo and Bossier parishes over the Red River.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Tim James, Inc. plans to seek approval from the Caddo Parish Commission and Bossier Parish Police Jury for the construction of a privately funded roadway between Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and Louisiana Highway 71 in Bossier Parish.

“This route will connect two of the fastest growing economic centers in north Louisiana via a toll bridge across the Red River,” the statement said. “The company will construct miles of new publicly dedicated infrastructure that will shorten travel times and alleviate traffic woes on each side of the river.”

If approved, drivers would have a fourth option for crossing between the parishes in addition to the Texas Street Bridge in downtown Shreveport, the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge connecting LA 3032 to Barksdale Boulevard via Westgate Drive, and the Jimmie Davis Bridge connecting LA 511 from E. 70th Street to Barksdale Boulevard in South Bossier.

The proposed new toll bridge would be the furthest to the south across the Red River connecting the parishes.

According to the company, customers would only pay for use of the toll bridge, “and will also enjoy stretches of newly constructed, free roadways. This proposal is an alternative route and does not replace any of the free roads and bridges located in Caddo and Bossier Parish.”

“Our company has identified a growing need for additional connectivity between Bossier and Shreveport. This plan will improve medical response times, reduce strain on existing roadways and bridges, and improve access to the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Our most important outcome is the economic growth of both parishes,” Tim James said in the statement. “We will work with all interested stakeholders to deliver the best product possible to the citizens of this community.”

The release says Tim James “is no stranger to this type of undertaking. He was the managing partner of the group responsible for the innovation and construction of the Foley Beach Express in Orange Beach, Alabama.”

The Foley Beach Express serves as an alternate route for the heavily traveled State Route 59 in Baldwin County, Alabama connecting Interstate 10 to Alabama Beaches. (Courtesy: Tim James, Inc.)

Planning and discussions related to this project have been ongoing since 2020. Additional meetings with government officials, interested parties and media partners will continue throughout the process.