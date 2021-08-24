Alabama infrastructure company shares expected route for private toll bridge over Red River between Caddo, Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Alabama infrastructure company proposing a privately funded road and toll bridge between Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and Louisiana Highway 71 in Bossier Parish has shared its anticipated route.

According to Tim James Inc., the roads will extend across miles of privately owned land, and a small portion of right-of-way near 31-32 and Flournoy Lucas will be purchased from the City of Shreveport.

William Bradford, an attorney for the law firm of Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, PLC, the company brought on to handle the legality and contracts of the proposed roadway, told NBC 6 News two weeks ago that the company’s founder has been personally eyeing this project.

“The impetus of this is Tim James was here visiting and noticed an issue with traffic congestion, especially along the Flournoy Lucas, 3132 area as well as the Highway 1 and Flournoy Lucas area,” said Bradford.

“And ultimately determined that this is an area that would fit his model and would be a great piece of real estate and a great property and a great project to seek to complete.”

Bradford says this proposal is an alternative route and does not replace any of the free roads and bridges located in Caddo and Bossier Parish.