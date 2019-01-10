Alarming trend of domestic violence homicides in Louisiana

Detectives believe Wednesday night’s double homicide in Bossier City was related to domestic violence.

It’s only the second week of the year and the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence is reporting ten domestic violence homicides statewide.

Those numbers don’t even include the most recent violence in our area, but there’s a troubling trend in our state. Louisiana ranks second in the nation for women murdered at the hands of men.

Locally resources are available to those who may fall victim to domestic abuse. Project Celebration, Inc. offers services across seven parishes in north Louisiana.

Angela Henderson says, “Domestic violence is not about anger. Everybody gets angry, but we don’t kill anyone. We don’t take anyone’s life. The misconception is that the victim caused the violence and that’s, horribly.. horribly wrong.”

Help is available at all times through Project Celebration Inc.’s Domestic Violence Hotlines:

DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River& Sabine Parishes

(318) 256-3408

Bossier, Caddo & Webster Parishes

(318) 226-5015

Statewide

(888) 411-1333