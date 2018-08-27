Alcohol petition in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La - The sale of alcohol in one Bossier Parish community could be left in the hands of voters.

Right now a petition is being circulated in hopes of getting alcohol sales approved.

This petition is only for district two in Bossier Parish, which includes Haughton.

Organizers are trying to get 1600 signatures to put alcohol sales on the December ballot.

They want to be able to sell beverages containing more than six percent alcohol.

We spoke with the president of the Bossier Parish Police Jury and he says if the district sales stronger alcohol it does not mean it will generate more tax revenue for that area.

"I want to get that confusion out. I didn't endorse this. Nor am I against it or in favor of it. It won't raise any more revenue for the police juror in district two, as the robocall says. It actually would go back into the general fund," said Glenn Benton.

You can sign the petition at the Brookshires in Haughton.

It is being handled by Hatch Consulting Group an out of state firm.

The petitioners must have all signatures in by the second week in November.