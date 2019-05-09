Caddo, Bossier schools sheltering in place during Tornado Warning

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CADDO-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students riding bus numbers 73, 120, 121 and 125 are sheltering in place at Bossier High School and bus number 117 is sheltering in place at Benton Middle until the weather passes over, according to the Bossier School District.

All Caddo campuses were also ordered to shelter in place following a Tornado Warning issued late Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service. All buses were also pulled off the roads and directed to the nearest safe location.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after the Tornado Warning for Caddo Parish expired at 4:30 p.m., and buses resumed taking students home.

Watch live storm coverage here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.