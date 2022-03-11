SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As gas prices reach record highs across the country and in Louisiana, a local real estate agent is setting out on a cross-country road trip in an electric car to prove a point.

Antonio Zavarce has been an electric car driver for eight years. He plans on taking a 3,000-mile trip across the country starting Friday in his all-electric Audi e-tron.

“You have been able to purchase an everyday electric vehicle now, for like, most Americans for the past five years. People need to know that electric vehicles are here, they can replace your everyday driving vehicle,” Zavarce contends.

Zavarce will be heading to Kansas City and on to Phoenix and back to Shreveport-Bossier. He uses GPS to plan the route where there are charging stations along the way and estimate how long he will need to plug in while he’s there.

Since gas prices started to rise over the last few months, 25% of all Americans expressed interest in making their next car electric.

“Higher gasoline prices mean higher transportation costs and those costs tend to get passed along so that, you know, eventually that leads to higher costs around the economy,” said Douglas White, with the LSUS Center for Business and Economic Research.

Depending on the type of electric vehicle you buy, you may still be on the hook for gas, just less of it.

According to the Department of Energy, a hybrid vehicle uses up to 60-percent less oil than a regular vehicle, plug-in electric vehicles use about 40 percent less, and an all-electric vehicle uses no oil.

“We have had a decade to learn about electric vehicles. Out of that decade, five years, we have had to purchase affordable vehicles and the time has come now for you to go ahead and make that switch.”

Zavarce says there is an electric vehicle for every budget.