All musicians welcome at Shreveport brewery's monthly jam Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Sunday nights rock at a local brewery.

Red River Brewing Company hosts a free jam event the third Sunday of every month.

It's a chance for musicians of all ages and experience levels to take the stage and showcase their talents with a live band in front of an audience.

“We get people that are new that get to come in and meet all these incredible artists," said Mollie Reynolds, bar manager for Red River Brewing Co. "We get kids up here sometimes. We got kids as young as 10 that go up on the stage and rock out with a full band. And it’s awesome. It’s been great.”

All styles of music and all instruments are welcome.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.