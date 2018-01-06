Alleged child beater in custody

The man wanted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for beating a two-year-old boy last week has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, along with help from the Shreveport Police Department’s K-9 team.

Tyries L. Bryant, 20, of the 100 block of Hogan Road in Elm Grove, was hiding in the second floor of a Shreveport apartment residence Friday morning when law enforcement officers came searching for him.

Initially, Bryant wouldn’t come out of hiding, but he quickly changed his mind after hearing the barking of the K-9 dog “Guus.”

He then was taken into custody without incident around 10 a.m. Friday by the task force, which comprises members of local law enforcement agencies, including the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police.

The prisoner was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking where he faces a host of charges to include: Second Degree Cruelty to Juvenile, two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Criminal Property Damage, Resisting an Officer, Unauthorized Use of an Access Card, and No Driver’s License. His bond is set at $167,000.

Bryant had been wanted on charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 28 when he caused harm to his live-in girlfriend’s young child at his Elm Grove residence.

The mother told Bossier deputies she left the room to get dressed, but when she walked back into the room just a few minutes later after hearing her son’s screaming for her.

She said her son was walking strangely and appeared to be in pain. The mother said she then saw Bryant put a belt down on the couch and noticed marks on her son’s body.

Detectives say the 2-year-old was injured at the hands of Bryant, who caused multiple bruising on the child’s back, stomach and buttocks area, as well as several lacerations to his liver and groin. Bryant fled the scene to evade capture…but not for long.

“I want to commend our dedicated team of patrol deputies and detectives for their relentless work on this case, in particular, Detectives Erin Tindall and Kelly Downey, as well as praise the support of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force and Shreveport Police Department’s K-9 team,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

“As always, we also appreciate the support of our media partners in sharing such cases with the public, as well as the community’s support with tips that lead to arrests like this.”

You can always call anonymously to Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip through their website at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.