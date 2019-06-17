Alleged thieves caught on camera stealing from Shreveport business

by: Nikki Henderson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a pair of suspects who stole several items from a Shreveport business. 

The theft happened back on June 8 at the Boot Barn in the 6500 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed the female suspects taking multiple items from the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.  Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is urged to contact 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or use the P3tips apps.
 

