Allendale home heavily damaged in overnight fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire officials are investigating an overnight house fire that left an Allendale home heavily damaged.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire in the 2000 block of Grover Street.

SFD’s Engine 4 was the first engine on the scene at 12:39 a.m.and found smoke and flames visible coming from the structure.

It took the efforts of 21 firefighters nine minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Although there were no injuries reported, the home suffered heavy damage.

