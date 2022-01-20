Efforts to fix deteriorating Allendale street runs into roadblocks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Allendale residents want a heavily used and deteriorating street in their neighborhood fixed, but efforts to get control over what is part of a state highway in order to make the necessary repairs have run unto some roadblocks.

During Thursday’s Caddo Commission meeting, residents spoke about how Ford Street desperately needs repairs and the road has been deteriorating for years.

More than 50 emails from constituents were also sent to the Commission, and some were read aloud during the meeting, saying how bad the street is.

Some spoke about how the Caddo Head Start program is located on Ford Street, and the Pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church spoke about the conditions his congregation faces.

“This situation may not involve some of the people in the district that you represent, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t have a responsibility to make sure that you do your part and care about the other citizens in other districts,” said Allendale resident Shirley Pierson.

“We have maybe about 250 cars on Sundays that will come down Ford Street to attend worship. Then maybe about 50 on Wednesdays. Their cars are needing to be repaired driving on that simple road on Ford Street,” said Greg Oliver, pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church.

Commissioner Steven Jackson introduced a resolution during this week’s work session to have DOTD transfer the Ford Street section of Highway 173 to parish control so work can be done.

The DOTD said there are complications with it being on a state highway.

Several commissioners said they sympathize with Allendale residents but ultimately voted to postpone the vote until their next meeting for further clarity on the issue.