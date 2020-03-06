Alpha Phi Alpha kicks of regional convention with with “Saving our Sons” summit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Black and gold took over downtown Shreveport Thursday as members of Alpha Phi Alpha gathered for the fraternity’s Southwestern Regional Convention, kicking off a four-day event with a “Saving our Sons” summit.

The panel will address issues plaguing young black men.

Nearly 600 high school freshmen from Caddo Parish schools are expected to attend the youth leadership conference.

“We wanted to bring them here, not only to expose them to how young men should act, but how we should carry ourselves, but also to instill in them that the decisions they make in the next four years are gonna impact directly the next 40 years of their lives,” said APA Southwest Region Vice President Tarrynce Robinson. “And so, we want to have the honor of saying Alpha Phi Alpha gave you a gift, that we’re investing in you. So if you have that interview for that intership, you have that interview for that community center for that summer job, wear that tie, and be representative of what it is to be an Alpha Man.”

The summit Thursday night begins at 7 p.m.