Altered NWLA 2019 Break the Glass fundraiser

Altered NWLA is a local non-profit career, finance and life skills program run by women for young women. You can help support and empower them at the 2019 “Break the Glass” event Thursday, March 21st at the Remington Hotel and Spa.

The one-on-one mentoring program was founded started in 2017 by Christy Johnson and Jeannette Sibley. The program works with girls age 14 to 19; from October to May, they spend two Saturdays a month learning about credit, savings and how to budget. Each graduate gets a $1,000 scholarship, which is fully funded by community support. “Break the Glass” is their biggest event of the year. Tickets are $25 and to purchase them, click <<HERE>> or visit: www.alterednwla.org

Learn more about it from the release below:

Why “Break the Glass”? Because she’s not just breaking glass ceilings, she’s breaking the cycle!

This year we are more excited than ever! Our very own Girls, ALTERED’s Class of 2019 will be hosting this years event. Join us for a night of celebration and empowerment. The girls will share their stories of struggles they have faced and how far they have come.

This will be a night of fun, filled with appreciation and growth. Join us in downtown Shreveport at the beautiful Remington Spa and Hotel for a night of fun with great food, cocktails and music by that Girl DJ. There will be a silent auction and raffle.

Don’t forget to get your ticket to break the glass on the rooftop. Come celebrate and help us in our mission to Empower the young women of Altered NWLA to reach higher and dream bigger!