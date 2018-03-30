Alton Sterling: BRPD Officer Blane Salamoni fired; Howie Lake suspended

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has announced the disciplinary actions of the two officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.

During a news conference Chief Paul said Officer Blane Salamoni has been fired while Officer Howie Lake II has been suspended for three days.

This decision comes on the heels of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s decision to not charge Blake Salamoni and Howie Lake with any criminal charges for their involvement in the shooting.

Sterling was shot and killed outside a convenience store in July 2016.