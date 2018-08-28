Local News

AMBER ALERT: Arkansas 1-year old missing with mother; thought to be with ex-boyfriend

Aug 28, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Kara Griffin.

Police say Kara was last seen with her mother Sara in Kensett a little after noon Monday. Police think both were taken against their will by Gary Phillips. Phillips is Sara's ex boyfriend.

Police say Phillips has been abusive to both mother and child.

Call Kensett Police at (501)-742-5454 with any information.

