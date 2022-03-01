(KTAL/KMSS) – The American Freedom Convoy is expected to pass through the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon on the way to Washington D. C.

The first stop the truckers will make is at the Circle J Cowboy Church in Texarkana, Arkansas at 2 p.m., according to the American Freedom Convoy Facebook page. The church is asking for people to bring donations to give to the truckers.

Some items the church is asking for is:

Bottled water

First aid kits

Paper goods

Gift cards for food and fuel (specifically asking for Visa gift cards)

Two way radios

CB radios

State Flags

After the truckers leave Circle J Cowboy Church, they will go down I-220 to I-20 through Haughton on the way to Mississippi to finish the second leg of their trip.

Pastor Kay Gilbert of Cowboy Outreach and Arena of Life in Haughton is inviting the public to come and sit by I-20 with flags and signs to cheer on the 500 plus truckers making their way to D. C. There will be a food truck for the spectators to enjoy.

Organizers say the mission of the convoy is to restore freedoms, civil liberties and bring an end to unconstitutional mandates. The goal date the truckers are wanting to be in D. C. by is March 7.