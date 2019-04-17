AMI Kids Caddo moving to Lakeshore

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL-KMSS) A controversial plan to relocate a charter school into a closed Shreveport school is approved.

Tuesday night the Caddo Parish School Board voted to move AMI Kids Caddo to Lakeshore Middle School.

Some community members expressed concerns over lack of transparancy from the school district on the plan. They also felt uneasy about the school’s School Performance Score of F from the Louisiana Department of Education.

The principal of AMI Kids explained that the larger Lakeshore campus is needed to give students access to a gym, cafeteria and auditorum, which are all things they don’t currently have.

Gwendolyn Hamilton says, “Our mission is to seperate a troubled past from a bright future and I believe whole heartedly in AMI Kids Caddo and what we do as a school. I believe that our work here at AMI Kids Caddo is being implemented and exhibited through our students that we service everyday.”



The plan is for students to be in the Lakeshore facility this fall.