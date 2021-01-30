Amid tension with Iran: Barksdale B-52s fly nonstop from BAFB to Middle East

Washington, D.C, (NBC News) – The U.S. Military flew B-52 bombers over the Middle East this week “to deter potential aggression” amid tensions with Iran.

In the first such flight under President Biden’s administration, the B-52’s flew nonstop from Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base into the region.

According to flight-tracking data, the planes went over both the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia.

While not mentioning Iran in its statement, the U.S. Military’s Central Command said the flight was meant to “showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security.”

The flights had become common in the last months of former President Donald Trump’s administration. .

Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers sparked a series of escalating incidents in the region.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal if Iran honors the deal’s limits on its nuclear program.