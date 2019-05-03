An Evening of Healers

Thankful. That’s what Jeff and Kelley Wyatt are after a 2016 car accident.

“At that point, I told them to do anything to keep her,” Jeff said. “Whatever it takes.”

Kelley nearly lost her life near Airline and Brownlee in Bossier City on Sep. 4, 2016 during an accident. It took more than 100 first responders, doctors and even neurosurgeons included to help rescue her life.

She was saved, although her life changed after she became wheelchair-bound. But, she keeps on living her best life.

“You learn to accept it or you don’t,” Jeff said. “Kelley and I chose to accept what happened and do whatever it takes to make it better.”