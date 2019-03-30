Animals shelter offers free rabies vaccinations

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is working to protect the area’s pet population.

Dozens of cars wrap around the David Raines Center. Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is offering free rabies vaccinations.”I come every year,” said Cynthia Lewis.

Cynthia Lewis owns three Yorkys and says the cost of vaccinations adds up.”Financially if you have more than two animals , really one it’s very expensive, so every little bit helps,” said Lewis.

Rabies is a contagious and deadly disease that causes madness and convulsions in animals.”Keeping them up on their vaccinations is very important. Just like humans they can’t be sick. When they’re sick it just breaks your heart,” said Lewis.

Like Lewis many other pet owners are taking advantage of this free clinic.”Once you are symptamatic or your pet is symptamatic there is no cure for rabies. That’s why preventitive care is so important,” said Nicole Schafer Crane, Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter vaccinated 500 dogs, cats and ferrets.”At any point when we can sort of stop that transmission with a rabies vaccine. It definitely helps a lot. I mean we’re pretty lucky it’s not very prevelant,” said Crane.