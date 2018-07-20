Anime Fest coming to the SBC this weekend

SBC Anime Festival is a two day event being held at the Bossier Civic Center to celebrate anime and manga, as well as general pop culture and animation, while bringing together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family friendly environment.
SBC ANIME FESTIVAL
Bossier Civic Center
620 Benton Rd.
Bossier City, LA 71111
July 21, 2018
10:00 AM until 6:00 PM
July 22, 2018
11:00 AM until 5:00 PM
$20 admission per day or $30 for the weekend (Presale Pricing)
Military pricing – $20 weekend pass (Presale Pricing)
Kids $5 per day (2-8 yrs. old, available online only)
Children under 2 FREE
More info at: www.sbcanime.com