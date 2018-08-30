Annexed property owners fight back

TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of citizens whose property was recently annexed into Texarkana, Texas is hoping to get the decision overturned.

The group filed petitions with hundreds of signatures at city hall Thursday. Resident Harry Simms said, "We were only required to get twenty five percent of the number of voters in the last election and we have somewhere over fifty percent." The petitions request, per city charter, that the council either repeal the annexation ordinances or call an election on the matter so the public can vote.

The council voted to annex five areas earlier this month, despite the protests of many of the affected residents.

Simms said, "What we'd like to see happen is for those areas where the people made very clear they did not want to be in the city to be back out of the city as we were before. This is Texas, we're supposed to have rights."

The residents plan to also circulate a petition for the final area the council voted to annex this week. They have twenty days to get the appropriate amount of signatures and turn them into the city.

A city spokesperson said Thursday they just received the paperwork and don't yet a comment.