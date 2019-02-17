Annual Haughton Black History Month Parade rolls into town

For Black History Month, dozens of people gathered for Haughton’s Black History Parade.
The fourth annual parade rolled through the community this afternoon. Several organizations from the area participated to celebrate achievements of African Americans
Organizers say it’s important to keep the history alive by passing it down to future generations.”It’s real important everybody can come together,” Kam’yon Douglas, parade atendee.
“We promote unity, community togetherness and positive images,”Melba baker, event coordinator. Organizers say anyone can participate in the parade and look forward to next years.