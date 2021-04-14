Annual Walk for Humanity held virtually to support 3rd World families and children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local non-profit organization formed to help people in third world countries on Saturday found a way to hold its annual fund raiser, Walk for Humanity, and keep its many supporters safe during the pandemic.

Founded by Velma Kirksey Tarver, the group was formed to not only help children and families in developing countries by providing essential needs such as clothing, hygiene products, health care and education, but also to bring global awareness to people in Louisiana, which has now branched out into other states across the country.

Until 2020, the annual 5K Walk, sponsored by Institute for Global Outreach, was a community event, but had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although more and more people are getting vaccinated for COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, it was decided the Walk for Humanity this year became virtual.

On Saturday, participants in the Walk for Humanity were asked to walk with their families rather than the large groups that are held each spring.

Tarver said the annual fundraiser continues to grow each year, this year many people participated in the virtual walk, not only in Shreveport, but in Baton Rouge, as well as in Texas, as well as in states as far away as Virginia and California.

She said There we’re also people in the rural areas that walked like in Mira, Vivian and there were people in Texas that walked people in Baton Rouge that walked there was a really big walk in Baton Rouge, and um let’s see California Virginia.” The fundraiser continues to grow with multiple people from around the country all aiming to help those who need it most.