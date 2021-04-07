Annual Walk for Humanity to be virtual due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The annual Walk for Humanity event is set to be virtual this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The Walk for Humanity, which is a 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile health walk, is a community project where people from all walks of life come together in support to end global suffering.

“On top of the devastating effects of Covid-19 in the states, we remain deeply concerned about the lack of food, water, and medicine for millions around the world. IGO is the only hope for many children and families who have absolutely no economic relief,” the Institute for Global Outreach said.

The event kicks off Saturday. Anyone interested in participating can register here.

“We encourage families and friends to get out and walk together on Saturday for 30 minutes or to complete a mile.”

Participants can take a picture and post it on their social media pages and #VirtualWalkForHumanity.