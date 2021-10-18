Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person

Several participants walked on Saturday, October 17 as part of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event was held in person this year at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas.

Organizers say Alzheimer’s is heavily affecting the community. “We have over 400,000 Texans that are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia,” said Jennifer Bowring, Alzheimer’s Association development director.

The goal was to raise $15,000. “It funds the programs and services, and research that we’re trying to have to find a cure,” said Bowring.

“We are 98% of goal, ” said Scott Finley, Manager of Media Engagement-Texas, Alzheimer’s Association.

To donate and help with this cause visit Walk to End Alzheimer’s