Another option for parents behind on child support

CADDO PARISH, LA - Caddo Parish is providing an option, other than jail time for parents, unable to pay child support. Good Support is one of the only programs of its kind in the country.

Those behind the program hope to expand to provide more services to others.

Vincent Smith, understands first hand how missing a child support payment could jeopardize a person's freedom.

"At times when you can't find work and it's like the child support system is like, we need our payment... we need our payment."

He was struggling to make payments, so he was recommended for Caddo Parish's Good Support program.

"They're not just trying to lock them up, they're giving you options to help yourself, while they're along with you to help you."

The program started in 2012.

Michelle Perkins says, "We had a bunch of cases that the Department of Children and Family Services were frustrated with."

She's a Caddo Parish Judicial Hearing Officer and explains they were seeing cases where parents owed upwards of $90,000.

"We're putting them in jail over and over. Nothing is changing. The children aren't getting child support."

The parish partnered with Goodwill to provide vital job training.

"Cause once they have a job, their life is better, their child life's better and they're paying child support."

During phase one:

"We see them every single week until they get a job. Some of them get a job just because they get tired of seeing me."

A person graduates from the program after maintaining employment for 90 days.

They face challenges: Prior criminal records, lack of training or basics like no resume or job attire.

Kim Williams says, "I see individuals who have barriers that most of us don't face everyday when we're looking for jobs."

Williams oversees job placement

"They all have stories, they all have people that are depending on them."

243 people have graduated from the Good Support. 124 are currently active in it and they've had 68 new referrals this year alone.

If your driver's license has been suspended because you've fallen behind on child support payments, The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is allowing you to get your license reinstated for a reduced amount. You have until September 28th.