SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Shreveport are fighting the fifth fire in the last 24 hours after an emergency call to an apartment complex on Shreve Island.

Just before 6:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a call at the Ultris Island Park apartments. Shreveport police are on scene to assist.

SFD has not yet confirmed if anyone was in the apartment at the time or how many units were involved.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.