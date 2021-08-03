Apartment fire in Marshall leaves several tenants displaced

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KTAL) — Several residents in East Texas are now without a home after an apartment complex caught on fire in Marshall Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened around 1:52 p.m. in the 1300 block of Washington Place East, according to the City of Marshall.

First responders received a call from a tenant that smoke was coming from the building. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy black smoke covering the front entrance.

Firefighters made an interior attack and put out the fire. No injuries have been reported, but residents were displaced because the fire was severe and caused heavy damage. The Red Cross was alerted about the situation.

“This was a large house modified into four separate living units,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reginald Cooper.

“Our guys did a fantastic job today. Considering the complexities of fighting a fire in a structure of this age and the modifications made, this could have had an outcome much worse.”

The fire is still being investigated and the cause of it has not been discovered.