Apartment residents complain of sewer leak

(SHREVEPORT) La. (KTAL/KMSS)

People in Shreveport are complaining about a sewer leak near their homes.

Raw sewage is leaking from the ground and effecting the residents of the Village of Williamsburg apartment complex in Shreveport off Knight Street.

“It is awful. It smells and it’s been at least for a week now. I went to take the trash the other day and it was literally spewing out of the ground,” said Jenna Thibodeaux, apartment resident.

Management officials could not speak on camera but said they noticed sewage coming from a manhole in the back of the complex. They called the emergency number for the City’s Water and Sewerage Department on Saturday and were waiting to hear back.

“I thought they’d have it cleaned up by now. I thought they were working on it all weekend but I smelled it earlier,” Thibodeaux said.

Officials with the City of Shreveport said a segment of the sewer line collapsed and they’re working with a contractor to vacuum it away multiple times a day. The problem was made worse over the weekend after heavy rain. Officials said the repairs should be complete by this weekend.

