Appeals court reverses manslaughter conviction of Bossier City man in fatal shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana appeals court has reversed the manslaughter conviction and sentence of a Bossier City man in the 2016 shooting death of his friend and co-worker, finding that the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did not act in self-defense.

The shooting happened on March 24, 2016, during a physical altercation between the two men outside Harris’ home on Melissa Lane in Madison Place, a south Bossier subdivision. At trial, Harrison claimed self-defense, asserting that he had been in fear for his life after Flowers suddenly attacked him. He said had suffered violence twice at the hands of Flowers a couple of years earlier, which was around the time when Flowers had engaged in an affair with his wife.

Harrison appealed, and on Wednesday the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal reversed his conviction.

“After reviewing the record, the briefs, and the argument of the parties, we conclude the evidence was insufficient for a rational trier of fact to have found beyond a reasonable doubt that the homicide was not committed by Patrick in self-defense, and therefore, reverse his conviction,” read the judgment rendered by the court.

In the ruling, the court noted that in previous incidents between Harrison and Flowers, it was Harrison that came away with injuries and not Flowers – even though it was Flowers who had been having the affair with Harrison’s wife.

It also noted that testimony at trial supported Harrison’s claim that he was on the ground when he shot Flowers and that at least one shot was fired from with three to six feet, which was “not much separation when (1) Flowers had a history of acting violently toward Patrick; (2) Flowers suddenly started shoving Patrick in his yard; (3) Flowers pursued Patrick when he tried to retreat to his garage; and (4) Patrick was in the strategically vulnerable position of being on the ground at the feet of Flowers when Flowers had already overpowered him.”