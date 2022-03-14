CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Less than four hours after opening, applications for the Caddo Parish Doorbell Camera Program have already been shut down due to overwhelming response.

The parish started taking applications at 7 a.m. Monday for the program, which will distribute and install free doorbell cameras to qualified applicants and pay for a one-year monitoring subscription.

Qualified Caddo Parish residents will get the free doorbell cameras in exchange for registering with the Real Time Crime Center, which gives law enforcement access to a network of home security video surveillance for use in criminal investigations.

According to a statement released by the parish late Monday morning, more than 1,000 applications were submitted by 11 a.m.

The parish says applicants that have successfully qualified for the program will be notified in writing.