Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AR college remembers Shreveport student who passed away

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AR college remembers Shreveport student who passed away

CONWAY, Ark. - KARK - Wrestlers at Central Baptist college in Conway are grieving after losing one of their teammates. 24-year-old JoeQuan Richardson passed away early Wednesday morning.

The investigation is on-going and police have not released a cause of death.

Thursday, friends and coached prayed for Richardson and his family. They couldn't stop talking about how great JoeQuan was.

From his smile, personality, and passion for wrestling everyone said it's hard to accept the fact that he is gone, but they all agreed God now has another special angel.

Click here for more