Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AR police officer dragged outside of truck by suspected drunk driver

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) - An Arkansas police officer responded to a drunk driver call and ended up getting dragged by the suspect's truck, according to the Tontitown Police Department.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the 1000 block of E. Henri De Tonti.

An officer was dispatched to a call about a man urinating in a parking lot -- while outside of his truck.

When the police officer arrived, he asked the driver to get out of the truck, but the man refused and began to drive away, according to the report.

As the man tried to leave, the officer's equipment got caught on the driver's side of the door, dragging the officer about 70 feet before he was thrown free onto the ground.

