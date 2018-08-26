Arizona Sen. John McCain dies

John McCain, the Vietnam veteran former prisoner of war who was both an independent voice in the Republican Party and its one-time presidential candidate, died on Saturday, a little more than a year after he was told he had brain cancer. He was 81.

McCain’s death was confirmed to NBC News by his family. The six-term senator announced on July 19, 2017, that he had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor. Earlier this week, his family announced he had discontinued treatment.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain

“Today, we lost one of our greatest statesmen. Sen. John McCain was an American hero. For sixty years he served this country with honor. His death is a great loss for our country. During his service, more than anything, John McCain always taught us to put country first. When I think back on his extraordinary career, I will remember him as a patriot who never stopped fighting for what he believed in. Donna and I join our prayers to those across the country who will mourn his loss and celebrate his life. Rest In Peace, Sen. McCain.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) issued the following statement today on the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.):



“I think it was Abraham Lincoln who said every man is born an original, but, sadly, most men die copies. John McCain was born an original and died an original. He was frank. He was passionate. He was tough as a boot. He loved his family, his country and the U.S. Senate. I will never forget his many kindnesses to me when I first joined the Senate. America has lost a favorite son.”

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator John McCain:

“John McCain was born to lead. Throughout his military career, his years of cruel imprisonment and torture as a prisoner of war, his decades of dedicated service in Congress, and his quest as a candidate for the highest office, his fighting spirit could not be broken. Though he often could have chosen the easier path in life, John McCain would never surrender his love of country. He was an American warrior. Cecilia and I ask the people of Texas and of his beloved nation to join us in prayer as we mourn the loss of a true statesman.”