Arkansas AG to SCOTUS: Allow employers to fire transgender Arkansans

Arkansas joins 15 other states in a push to allow employers to fire people for being transgender.

In a statement, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a ruling in a Michigan case forced a funeral home to “allow a male employee to dress as a woman despite the funeral home’s clear sex-specific dress code.”

Rutledge continued, “I joined a 16-state attorneys general and governors brief supporting Supreme Court review to uphold the rule of law. The multi-state brief explained that ‘sex’ under the plain, unambiguous meaning of Title VII does not mean anything other than biological status. In determining otherwise, the Sixth Circuit rewrote the law in a way that Congress never intended in Title VII.”

However, the Arkansas LGBT community is firing back.

“I would ask Ms. Rutledge what pushed her or compelled her to want to end someone’s employment opportunities, or make it an option for people to end someone’s employment, based on something they can’t help?,” asked Carmen Gresham. “What made you want to push people to the streets and die?”

The 22 year old has worked at Arkansas’ only LGBTQ homeless shelter, Lucie’s Place, since January. Gresham connects young adults like herself to housing, counseling, even jobs.

“I really love helping people,” she said. “I love meeting them and hearing their stories.”

However, the state is trying to make it easier to take her job away. Rutledge, along with 15 other attorneys general and governors, signed a brief that asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule it is legal to fire people for being transgender.

“We have to work,” Gresham said. “We have to make money. We have to make ends meet and to be denied a safety net so that we can’t be employed, it just feels like she wants us, honestly, dead.”

Gresham said getting a job is hard enough, especially when she first started her transition at 18.

“Because I looked more gender non-conforming,” she explains.

Gresham still remembers the interviews.

“I could see the shift in the person’s aura or energy and how they felt about me, and I could just tell I wasn’t gonna get that job,” she said. “And I never did when that happened.”

It happened three times while Gresham has tried to work her way through college. The same story follows a lot of her trans friends.

But more recently, Gresham ran into problems after she was hired.

“She [coworker] found out that I was trans, and the word kind of got around because people started treating me differently and started acting differently,” she said.

The environment is much different for Gresham at Lucie’s Place. As she starts to work toward her dream job, a nurse, she hopes the state does not take away who she has always wanted to be.

“You’ll never know if that person was a good employee or not because you denied them that job because of who they are,” she said. “We’re trying to fight for our right to work, we’re trying to fight for our right to use the restroom. I think this is because of a shift in our current political climate that’s been happening. Unfortunately, it’s only going to get worse before it gets better.”

State law provides no legal protection in employment for the LGBT community.