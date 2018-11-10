Arkansas boy dies after shooting himself in the head

The 3-year-old son of a Camden Police officer has died after finding a loaded pistol in a bedroom of his home and accidentally shooting himself in the head.

It happened at an address on Copeland Street in Camden shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Camden Police Department news release issued Friday afternoon, the child’s mother told officers that she was home alone with her son when she left him by himself briefly while she was in the bathroom.

She reported hearing a gunshot, finding her son lying on the floor of a bedroom at the back of the house and then called for help.

The child’s father was on duty at the time of the incident.

The Camden Police Department (CPD) and the Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.

