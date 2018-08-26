Arkansas flags ordered lowered to honor John McCain

Astrid Riecken/Getty Images Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the U.S. Naval Academy on Oct. 30, 2017.

SHREVEPORT, LA - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered U.S. flag and the state flag lowered to half-staff in honor of Arizona Senator John McCain.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

McCain died on Saturday of brain cancer. He was 81.

"John McCain reflected in every breath of his life the American character and American idealism. As a war hero, a political maverick and leader he personified sacrifice and courage. I witnessed his strength of character both in Congress and as a campaigner. We will miss him" said Gov. Hutchinson.