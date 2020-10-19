Arkansas inmate at Bowie Correctional Center undergoing treatment for COVID-19 dies at Texarkana hospital

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate housed at the Bowie County Texas Correctional Center has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms.

According to Arkansas DOC Communications Director Cindy Murphy, the inmate died Sunday at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana. His name was not released.

Murphy said the inmate, who was in his mid-60s and serving a 210-year sentence for rape, was the first Arkansas inmate to die from COVID-19-related illness at the Bowie county facility. A total of 46 Arkansas inmates have died from COVID-19 or related illnesses.

