Arkansas Junior High students help distribute 500 food boxes to rural counties

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With the help of 7th graders from North Heights Junior High in Texarkana, Arkansas, Harvest Regional Food Bank distributed 500 boxes to members of underserved rural areas in Bowie County.

“Not only did they help give out the boxes they helped make the boxes too,” said HRFB Program Director, Douglas Dietz.

Students and their instructors distributed dry mix, produce, meat and cheese. For one student names Hallie Harris, her mom says volunteering is nothing new, she is always giving back.

“I find joy in helping others, it just makes me feel better about myself knowing that with what I have I can help others have a better life,” said Harris.

The extra hours will help them to qualify for college classes in High School.

“The program is showing other kids that maybe never thought about doing community service that they can do it and it’s a really important idea to think about and help others more than you,” said Harris.

The students say with the pandemic and snow storm they were more than ready to come help give back.

“Seeing people that don’t have necessarily as much as I do and being able to help them out just makes me feel really good inside,” said student Lainey Brooks.

To see the full hunger relief schedule, click here.

“So many young adults nowadays don’t understand about giving back cause it’s a two-way process not only do you want to receive but you have to give back in life too,” said Dietz.