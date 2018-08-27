Arkansas, Louisiana & Texas flags ordered lowered to honor John McCain
SHREVEPORT, LA - The Governors of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas have ordered the U.S. flag and the state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Arizona Senator John McCain.
McCain died on Saturday of brain cancer. He was 81.
"John McCain reflected in every breath of his life the American character and American idealism. As a war hero, a political maverick and leader he personified sacrifice and courage. I witnessed his strength of character both in Congress and as a campaigner. We will miss him" said Gov. Hutchinson.
Flags in Texas lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senator John McCain. https://t.co/dROvDYN6Qx pic.twitter.com/FGyXKZwGjN— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 27, 2018
Effective immediately until Sunday, September 2, 2018, I am ordering the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana to be lowered to half staff in honor of Sen. John McCain. A small token of our appreciation for his life of service to this country. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2018
