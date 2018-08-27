Arkansas, Louisiana & Texas flags ordered lowered to honor John McCain

Astrid Riecken/Getty Images Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the U.S. Naval Academy on Oct. 30, 2017.

Astrid Riecken/Getty Images Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the U.S. Naval Academy on Oct. 30, 2017.

SHREVEPORT, LA - The Governors of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas have ordered the U.S. flag and the state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Arizona Senator John McCain.

McCain died on Saturday of brain cancer. He was 81.

"John McCain reflected in every breath of his life the American character and American idealism. As a war hero, a political maverick and leader he personified sacrifice and courage. I witnessed his strength of character both in Congress and as a campaigner. We will miss him" said Gov. Hutchinson.

Flags in Texas lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senator John McCain. https://t.co/dROvDYN6Qx pic.twitter.com/FGyXKZwGjN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 27, 2018