Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Arkansas man allegedly murdered puppies by cutting their throats

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Arkansas man allegedly murdered puppies by cutting their throats

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) - An Arkansas man is behind bars after he allegedly killed several puppies by cutting their throats.

According to a news release issued by the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old

Jerry D. Miller, of Trumann, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog.

A person contacted the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and said he saw someone cutting the throats of five puppies and throwing them into a ditch on Highway 214 and Henderson Lane.

An investigation was launched immediately. Investigators arrested Miller based on evidence and a statement from the witness.

The news release also stated, "With the help of the Harrisburg Animal Shelter, Trumann Animal Shelter and the North East Arkansas Humane Society, the puppies killed were properly buried and all dogs remaining at the Miller’s residence were removed."