Arkansas ranked as the worst state in the country for bullying

According to a new study, Arkansas is ranked the second worst state for bullying and this isn’t the first time.

A youth service non-profit in Fayetteville says this problem goes much deeper than just being bullied online or at the playground.

A study published by child trends last year says kids in Arkansas are more likely to go through an adverse childhood experience than any other state.

Experiences include poverty, toxic stress, fractured families, and incarcerated parents.

According to the United Health Foundation, around 20 percent of Americans experienced an adverse childhood experience in 2018 while Arkansas is at almost 30 percent.

