Arkansas-side considers leave limits for city employees

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Arkansas, leaders are considering some changes to the city's personnel policy tonight.

The proposed amendment impacts sick leave for employees, setting a maximum of 90 days of leave that may be accrued.

The mayor said this would make the policy in compliance with state statute.

"For whatever reason, I don't know the reasons and I don't think anybody that's currently working for the city understans the reasons, that our city employees have been allowed to accrue unlimited sick leave. And they have thousands of hours banked on our books right now," said Mayor Allen Brown.

If approved, city employees with more than 90 days of leave currently will not lose those hours earned, they just won't earn any more until they fall below the 90-day threshold.