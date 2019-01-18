Arkansas State Senator works to protect free speech on school campuses

In recent years, student activities have stirred up controversy across Arkansas.

They include an all-inclusive sex education seminar hosted by a student LGBT organization on the Arkansas Tech campus in 2017 and an article that was initially pulled by Har-Ber High School in 2018 after the student newspaper staff wrote about the transfer of five football players.

St. Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, has been working on legislation for the past year and a half to protect free speech like this on high school and college campuses from a demonstration to an article.

Hammer said the proposal is presented as a conservative bill but will allow students and groups to freely express their opinions across the political spectrum.

“Whether conservative or liberal, either one, it just affords them a greater amount of protection to be able to do that without retribution either on the part of the professor that’s in the classroom or the administration on the campus they’re attending,” Hammer said.

Senate Bill 118 protects a laundry list of free speech, including ideas and opinions administrators may find immoral, offensive and racist.

“It’s as comprehensive of a list as you can have without including the whole Webster Dictionary,” Hammer said.

As a lawmaker, Hammer has a right to bring this to his colleagues in the legislature, and they have a right to speak for or against it.

“It does make some people uncomfortable because one side may not want the other side to have leverage of using the law to champion their voice,” Hammer said. “The reality is in the position we serve as legislators, our job is to protect the constitution and make it as accessible to everybody without any entity limiting that right for free speech. Any time you do that, you’re going to draw some opposition, but we’ll see if it stands the test of the legislative process and get it past the governor.”

The bill should appear for its first vote in a Senate committee in the coming weeks.