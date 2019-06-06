Arkansas, Texas lawmakers reflect on legislative sessions

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas and Texas state representatives gathered Thursday morning in Texarkana to talk about successes and challenges of their recent legislative sessions.

Texas Representative Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, called attention to legislation to funnel billions into the classroom. He said it will raise the basic allotment per student and allow for teacher raises. “We will see teachers in our districts, I think, getting anywhere from about a $4,000 a year raise up to about a $10,000 a year raise,” VanDeaver said.

Arkansas Representative Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, said the biggest challenge facing her state right now is highway funding. “We have put that out to the voters, to keep the one-half cent sales tax on gasoline in place. People need to understand how important that is,” Dalby said. Voters will decide the issue in 2020.

Texas Representative Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Arkansas Representative Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, also spoke at the breakfast, which was organized by the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.



