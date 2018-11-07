Arkansas voters give nod to minimum wage increase

An increase in minimum wage is coming to Arkansas.

Tuesday night, voters across the state approved a ballot measure known as Issue Five. Starting January first, the minimum wage will increase from $8.50 an hour to $9.25 an hour. It will gradually increase to $11.00 an hour by 2021.

We spoke with the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce about the issue. Executive Director Beckie Moore said it’s important to look at both sides of the issue. “Bottom line, being in the solutions business, we must stand ready to listen and to help the businesses as we transition into a higher minimum wage, and the stories will be told and we will hear and we stand ready to help,” she said.

It’s estimated three hundred thousand people across Arkansas will receive a raise.

