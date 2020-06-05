ArkLaTax police chiefs address recent protests and demonstrations

(KTAL/KMSS) – Several police chiefs in the ArkLaTex have issued statements about recent protests and demonstrations that have transpired throughout the region over the past week.

Police Chief Cliff Carruth released a statement Friday on behalf of the Marshall Police Department regarding the demonstrations in the city of Marshall.

“We are aware of the recent demonstrations held throughout the City of Marshall. The

Marshall Police Department is respectful of and supports people’s rights to gather and

peacefully make their voices heard. The local events have been peaceful, and our

community was respectful to those who have chosen to gather and demonstrate. The

Marshall Police Department will continue to monitor the situation and will only take

action in circumstances that require police presence to protect people and property and

enforce the law. If anyone has a concern about the Marshall Police Department, please

contact my office, and I will look into those concerns.” “We recognize that the past few months have been challenging for Marshall and our

citizens. The coronavirus pandemic and the recent events in cities across the country

are difficult to comprehend. Marshall, Texas, is doing a better job than many other

towns as we navigate through these events together.” Cliff Carruth, Marshall Police Department Chief

Police Chief Steve Cropper released a statement Wednesday on behalf of the Minden Police Department regarding the video of George Floyd.

“My heart and prayers go out to the George Floyd family. The first time I watched the video of a Minnesota Police Officer restraining Mr. Floyd in the manner he did, and for the length of time he did, I was ashamed and outraged. I have been in Law Enforcement for 32 years and I have always taken great pride in my job, and have always been able to hold my head high. However, the moment I watched the video of a terrible feeling came across me. At that moment, I no longer wanted to be a Police Officer. I did not want people looking at me and associating me with that kind of behavior. In my opinion, Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers have the best available training possible. Police Officers are trained in all situations and trust me when I say; these Officers were not trained to take the actions they did. When a police officer has to apply the use of force, we are trained to seek medical attention immediately afterward. I know in my heart, all officers of the Minden Police Dept. were upset as I was because the actions taken by these officers resulted in the death of George Floyd, and this type of behavior reflects on us all. We are all human beings, we all wish to be treated as human beings, and I was appalled by the actions of these police officers. I want to ask everyone to please pray for George Floyd’s family, pray for peace, pray for justice, and pray for healing.” Steve Cropper, Minden Police Department Chief

Natchitoches Parish leaders, including Police Chief Mickey Dove and Sheriff Victor Jones, released a collective statement Monday regarding the video of George Floyd and recent demonstrations.

Police Chief Ben Raymond released a statement on Facebook Sunday on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department regarding the peaceful protests and demonstrations in the city of Shreveport.

The City of Shreveport and the Shreveport Police Department respects the First Amendment rights of all all citizens to peaceably assemble and seek meaningful change. We will all do all that we can to help facilitate safe demonstrations. We also ask that everyone do their part, encouraging fellow participants to be safe and peaceful. Ben Raymond, Shreveport Police Department Chief

